Trump Declares 3 Oklahoma Counties Disaster Areas

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in three Oklahoma counties that have been devastated by flooding, tornadoes and other severe storms.

The declaration allows federal assistance for Muskogee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties, which have experienced record-breaking flooding and intense tornadoes since May 7.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the state will request that additional counties be added to the declaration.

Across the state, severe weather has killed six people and injured 118. Officials say more than 900 homes have been damaged, including 335 which were destroyed.

Assistance will include funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, low-interest federal loans, disaster unemployment assistance, and possible grants.