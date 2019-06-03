Vice President To Visit Tulsa Due To Flooding

TULSA, Okla. — Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady will make a visit to Tulsa tomorrow (June 4) to survey damage caused by flooding.
In a tweet Pence states they will also offer federal assistance to those impacted.
He also stated that the president and their administration “are with the people hit by these storms as they rebuild!”
