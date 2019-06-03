Walton Arts Center And Walmart AMP Helping With River Valley Flood Relief

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Both the Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP have come together with the United Way of Fort Smith to provide flood recovery assistance to those impacted by the historic flooding in the River Valley.

Starting Tuesday, June 4 to Thursday, June 6, donations can be dropped off at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville or at the Walmart AMP in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Way is asking for specific items to meet the immediate needs of flood victims, the items include:

Non-perishable food items

Bottle water

Heavy-duty trash bags (33-34 gallon)

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Safety glasses

Work gloves/rubber cleaning gloves

Those wanting to donate can do so by entering the Walton Arts Center from Spring Street and exiting towards West Avenue. At the Walmart AMP donations will be accepted in the parking lot in front of the box office.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area serves a six-county area in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma including Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin and Logan counties in Arkansas and LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma. You can also donate directly to the United Way’s flood relief efforts by texting flood2019 (all one word) to 91999.