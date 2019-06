FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64, the Garrison Ave. Bridge, in Fort Smith, is now opened.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes are not opening at this time. Officials say if you drive over the bridge to Oklahoma, you have to take I-40 to get back into Arkansas.

Residents can no longer walk in the streets on Garrison Ave. Bridge, but the sidewalks are opened to foot traffic.