What To Do With Sandbags After Flood Waters Recede

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — As flood water begins to recede, many people are wondering what to do with all of their sandbags.

Monday (June 3) Fort Smith city leaders held a meeting to discuss the latest flood updates.

They said if you have sandbags that have been touched by flood waters, they cannot be re-used.

"They can be opened up on your property if you want to get rid of them and the sand spread, or when the city does come out with its plan for the recovery process, the city will be willing to collect them because they will need to go straight into the landfill," said Fort Smith Administrator Carl Geffken.

City officials said there are several churches and private organizations will to collect clean, unused sandbags.

Officials also noted that anything touched by floodwaters, including canned food and home appliances, will need to be tossed out.

For more flood relief information, you can call 1-800-558-3370.