ArDOT Patches Up Possible Sinkhole In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Van Buren is currently dealing with a sinkhole that appeared in the northbound lane of 4th Street near I-540.

The City had to direct traffic for a short time while they patched the hole with a metal plate and the road is back open now.

The city believes the floodwater had caused a sewer line under the road to sink a little, but they do not think the sinkhole is growing. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will be investigating it further tomorrow. The road was closed down to one lane from about 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight.

Danny Straessle, spokesman for ArDOT, says the hole is about a foot-deep in depression. He says there will be another lane closure sometime tomorrow while they try to repair it.

