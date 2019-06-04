Bella Vista POA Says Former Stump Dump Fire Is Extinguished, No Hazardous Waste Found

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA), which took over the extinguishing process, have released a new video to give updates on the former Bella Vista Stump Dump Fire on Trafalgar Rd.

According to the video, no fire, no smoke and no elevated temperature readings from the surface of the site were apparent. A drone flight Tuesday (June 4) also confirmed no hot spots above background. Therefore, the fire has been extinguished and no hot spots are apparent, but the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) will have to confirm these findings. A formal notice to the ADEQ is being prepared but due to the historic flooding, it could take more time than usual to get the results back.

As the final effort of the emergency response action, crews are focusing on stabilization and protecting off-site properties.

To date, no hazardous substances or hazardous waste was found on the site; only a few tires, a mattress, pieces of metal siding and pipe have been discovered in the debris. These items have been separated for off-site disposal.

The Air Curtain Technology (reconstructed on June 1 as an approximate 30 ft x 12 ft x 15 ft deep configuration) continues to operate well with no indications of off-site elevated particulate measurements above action levels.

Some water discharge is occurring from the site primarily associated with stormwater discharge. The aeration system and fresh water add were stopped because no fire fighting water has been used on the site in several days. Water samples are collected daily from the discharge point of the weir.

Air monitoring was performed before, during and after the daily work consistent with the Air Monitoring, Noise Monitoring and Hazard Communication Plan.

The air quality measurements from June 3 show no elevated concentrations of particulate above the action levels.

From this point forward, the air quality forecast is expected to be an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality index and higher, as defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is an improvement over prior forecasts.

It has been proposed that daily reporting moves to a bi-weekly basis on Mondays and Thursdays given the reduction in site activity and the success in addressing the fire.

This work has been completed in accordance with the requirements of the Settlement Agreement. The major activities completed on Monday (June 3) were related to clearing the western and northern portions of the site and operating the air curtain. Rainfall the day before and early morning hours of Tuesday (June 4) added to the wet site conditions.