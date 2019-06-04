× Bentonville Native Cody Scroggins Drafted By Red Sox

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–Recruited as a position player and transitioned into a pitcher, Cody Scroggins has seen and done it all for the Razorbacks over his four year career. And now the Bentonville native will get his shot to play professional baseball.

Scroggins was selected with the final pick of the ninth round, 287th overall by the Boston Red Sox.

As a freshman, Scroggins played third base, before moving to the mound as a sophomore. Just three appearances later, his season ended with Tommy John surgery. Scroggins factored in to Arkansas’s bullpen last year, and worked both as a starter and reliever this spring.

Cody Scroggins W-L ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2016) 0-0 5.40 3.1 3 2 2 1 Sophomore (2017) 0-0 3.86 2.1 3 1 1 1 Redshirt Sophomore (2018) 0-0 4.60 15.2 12 8 12 18 Redshirt Junior (2019) 2-0 4.19 43 37 20 25 53

Scroggins threw the best outing of his career in a Sunday win over Louisiana Tech on March 10, finishing with six scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts.

As a freshman, the infielder hit .204 in 28 games with 6 RBI and 7 runs before making the change to a full time pitcher. Back in high school, Scroggins was a two sport athlete and led Bentonville football to a state championship.