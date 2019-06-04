Central Arkansas Family Uses 10K Sandbags To Protect Home From Flood Waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY, Ark. (KFSM) — After piling up 10,000 sandbags, the Hargett home may survive the devasting floods that have overtaken their Conway neighborhood in Central Arkansas.

It's the last house on the block still standing and the only one that remains dry.

For days, dozens of volunteers worked to pile up sandbags to create a fortress against the rising water, turning the home into an island in the middle of the floodwaters.

Pumps also work nonstop to take the water that leaks through the sandbags out of the home.

"This community has given maximum effort to try and save this house. It means the world to my father, to me," said the son of the homeowner Bradley Hargett.

As the water recedes in the Hargett's neighborhood, homes along Lake Conway are no preparing for the water to rise.