Crawford County Judge Says Disaster Funding Is Needed To Improve Levee For Future Flooding

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — The levees across our area have been a major concern for local officials and residents.

5NEWS sat down with Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap Tuesday (June 4) as he explained how they are making sure the levees are better than ever in case we see some serious flooding again.

"Hopefully our federal delegation will work on the infrastructure funding and disaster funding and to get us some fund to help get the levees certified rebuild and whatever they need to where if it's 50 years from now or whenever we get another flood like this they will hold up," Judge Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap says they will be rebuilding certain spots extending all the way from our area to Yell County.