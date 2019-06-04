Crews Still Cleaning Up After Semi-Truck Accident On I-40 Near Roland, Drivers Expect Delays

Photo Gallery
SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Traffic on Interstate 40 at mile marker 328 near Roland is still backed up after a semi-truck crashed earlier today
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (OKDOT) tweeted that due to the clean up still going on, drivers should expect delays or use an alternate route.
