Crews Still Cleaning Up After Semi-Truck Accident On I-40 Near Roland, Drivers Expect Delays

June 4, 2019

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Traffic on Interstate 40 at mile marker 328 near Roland is still backed up after a semi-truck crashed earlier today

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (OKDOT) tweeted that due to the clean up still going on, drivers should expect delays or use an alternate route.

