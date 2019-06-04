Five Indicted After Feds Bust Sprawling Drug Ring In River Valley

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Federal prosecutors have indicted five people linked to a drug trafficking organization that investigators say is responsible for distributing multiple pounds of methamphetamine across the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency alleges that Crawford County resident Cory Phillips has been trafficking meth into the region for the last five years, according to a criminal complaint unsealed last week in U.S. District Court.

Agents began investigating Phillips in June 2018, and used a confidential source to gather intelligence as well as purchase meth from Phillips’ drug ring via controlled buys.

Those indicted in the scheme, include:

Cory Jeremiah Phillips of Uniontown

Russell Alvin Hofer of Van Buren

Ryan Thomas Miller of Pocola, Okla.

Christopher Franklin Murphy of Van Buren

Quan David Phung of Van Buren

All five face drug charges ranging from conspiracy, trafficking and aiding and abetting. The quintet was being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

Agents learned Phillips uses “close associates” to distribute meth in Crawford and Sebastian counties, as well as eastern Oklahoma.

Hofer, who was described as Phillips’ “main lieutenant,” was arrested in January after Oklahoma narcotics agents found more than pounds of meth inside his SUV during a traffic stop.

Hofer had been under surveillance and brought the meth up from Texas

Oklahoma authorities also found vacuum sealed marijuana inside Hofer’s car. He told investigators he had been paid to transfer drugs into Arkansas.

Hofer’s arrested backed up what agents learned from their sources, who alleged that Phillips would “obtain approximately 30 pounds of meth at a time,” according to court documents.

Agents also learned that Phillips would never deliver the meth personally, but instead “urged individuals in the (drug trafficking organization) to sell at least one pound per day.”

Hofer pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

Phillips, Phung, Murphy and Miller have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set for July 15 in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.