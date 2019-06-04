Former Arkansas State Senator Found Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wound

Posted 9:03 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09PM, June 4, 2019

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith was reportedly found dead from a gunshot wound, according to her former press secretary Ken Yang.

Yang says that her death is being investigated as a murder.

According to Yang, neighbors had reportedly heard gunshots a day or two before Collins-Smith was discovered today (June 4). Her body was reportedly found wrapped in some sort of blanket.

Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police can't confirm Collins-Smith's death, but he says ASP has criminal investigation division agents working a homicide outside Pocahontas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

