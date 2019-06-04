× Former Prairie Grove Pitcher Logan Gragg Drafted By Cardinals

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–Cody Scroggins wasn’t the only MLB draft pick on Tuesday that played high school baseball in Northwest Arkansas. Logan Gragg, a graduate of Prairie Grove was taken in the 8th round, 245th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gragg started his collegiate career at Connors State Junior College and went 17-2 over two seasons

After Tommy John surgery, Gragg transferred to Oklahoma State and has put together a solid 2019 campgain. The righty is 3-3 with a 5.26 ERA over 23 appearances (4 starts, 19 in relief). Gragg has 35 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched and has recorded two saves.

Gragg threw 1.1 scoreless innings in the Stillwater Regional and helped the Cowboys into this weekend’s Super Regionals, a trip to face Big 12 rival Texas Tech in Lubbock.

In his junior year at Prairie Grove, Gragg was 6-2 with a 2,36 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 50.1 innings, while batting .362 with 37 RBI. Gragg looks to join Jalen Beeks in the majors. Beeks pitched for the Tigers, Razorbacks and now stars for the Rays.