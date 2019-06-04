Fort Smith Sanitation Department To Begin Flood Cleanup This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Now that several people have started to clean the debris and grime out of their homes, what exactly do they do with it?

The City of Fort Smith addressed the debris issue Tuesday (June 4) at a news conference about the historic flooding.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken says the cleanup process will begin Wednesday (June 5).

"Important to everyone is the cleanup process," Geffken said. "I'd like to let everyone know that our sanitation department will begin that process on Thursday, June 6th. We will be asking residents to put out three piles. One pile of debris, furniture, wood, carpet, drywall. A separate pile for appliances, anything with metal, refrigerators, electronics and the third the smaller pile for sandbags."

Some residents feel it will cause a large inconvenience to everyone living in their neighborhood.

"You’ll be tearing sheetrock and all kind of things out here tomorrow and we were just told to put it on the streets now you can imagine in this neighborhood with everyone doing that you aren’t going to be able to pass the streets," said Fort Smith resident Lynn English. "Because every house is going to basically clear out their bottom. Whatever comes out is going to sit right their on the curb."

Geffken says the Streets Department will be picking up resident's sandbags tomorrow.

English says the Fort Smith Fire Department has been such a help to her along with her neighbors.

"They did a great job, they were wonderful to deal with. They came right out. They said you pay us, we work for the city. We’re glad to do this for you and they were absolutely delightful," English said.

English says she wishes dumpsters were provided by the city. 5NEWS reached out for that answer but have not heard back just yet.