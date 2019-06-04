× Jack Kenley Drafted In Eighth Round After Big Junior Year

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–Mostly a utility player for his first two seasons in Fayetteville, there were questions about what Jack Kenley could do as an every day player. Questions that were silenced almost immediately.

After a big junior season both in the field and at the plate, Kenley was drafted on the second day of the MLB Draft. An eighth round pick, the Tigers chose the Arkansas second baseman with the 232nd overall pick. It’s noteworthy that Detroit drafted Kenley as a shortstop.

Jack Kenley AVG H RBI R HR XBH OB% E Freshman (2017) .133 5 2 4 0 1 .278 0 Sophomore (2018) .222 12 10 13 0 2 .389 3 Junior (2019) .324 71 50 53 12 26 .441 6

The approximate slot value for Kenley’s draft position is around $181,000.

The Germantown, Tennessee native had a meteoric rise between his sophomore and junior campaigns. Kenley currently has the third most home runs and RBI of any Razorback.