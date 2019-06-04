× Jacob Kostyshock Drafted In Eighth Round By Rockies

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–After battling injuries and expectations for the majority of his three year career, Jacob Kostyshock is ready to take his talents to professional baseball.

The hard-throwing right hander was picked 249th overall in the eighth round by the Rockies. Chad Spanberger was also drafted by Colorado two years ago, but has since been traded.

Kostyshock broke out last summer pitching in the Northwoods League for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and has carried that momentum into his junior season.

Jacob Kostyshock W-L ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2017) 1-0 6.75 5.1 6 4 6 6 Sophomore (2018) 0-0 6.43 14 19 10 8 10 Junior (2019) 1-3 2.89 28 21 9 10 29

Kostyshock had one of his best outings of the year in Sunday’s regional clincher against TCU, closing out the victory with 1.1 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.