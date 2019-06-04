× Mansfield Man Killed, Four Injured In Scott County Wreck

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A Mansfield man was killed and a four people — including two children — were injured in an accident in rural Scott County on Monday (June 3) during a heavy rain shower.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Christopher Ryan Pina, 23, of Mansfield was killed in the accident, which happened at U.S 71 and Remuda Drive at 12:44 p.m.

Pina was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south on U.S. 71 when he lost control in heavy rain, crossed the center line and began to spin.

The Altima was struck by a 1993 Jayco Eagle RV driven by Steven Albert Shelton, 37, of Mansfield as it entered the northbound lane.

Both vehicles came to rest on the eastbound side of the highway.

Shelton was injured, as were his three passengers — April Dawn Shelton, 32, and two minor children, all of Mansfield. They were taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. Their conditions were not available.