Maria Fassi Wins ANNIKA Award For 2nd Straight Year

Courtesy: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After a historic senior season highlighted by winning the NCAA individual national championship, Maria Fassi capped off her career with a presitigious honor.

Fassi became the first golfer ever to win the ANNIKA Award in back-to-back seasons, beating out fellow finalists Frida Kinhult of Florida State and Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest.

A consistently dominant golfer, the Razorback senior won the SEC individual championship en route to being named SEC Player of the Year. One of Fassi’s brightest moments was a second place finish at the Augusta National Woman’s Amateur

Fassi then returned to Fayetteville and played in the NCAA Championships at The Blessings, winning the individual title. Fassi shot a dominant 8-under par over the three round event.

The senior paced Arkansas to a fourth place finish at the NCAA championships in stroke play before the Hogs fell to eventual runner-up Wake Forest in the match play quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of the four winners over six years of the ANNIKA Award:

Year Player School
2019 Maria Fassi Arkansas
2018 Maria Fassi Arkansas
2017 Leona Maguire Duke
2016 Bronte Law UCLA
2015 Leona Maguire Duke
2014 Alison Lee UCLA

