More Than 650 Workers At Arkansas Mills To Lose Jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 650 workers in Arkansas are losing their jobs from Georgia-Pacific’s plans to shut down part of its Crossett mill and another facility in Hope.

Georgia-Pacific announced Tuesday it is shutting down its bleached board operations at its facility in Crossett as of October. Approximately 530 jobs at the facility and another 25 business and sales jobs will be affected by the closure.

The company said it will discuss with union leadership and workers the potential to transfer to other Georgia-Pacific locations.

The company says it will retain 500 employees at the mill for its tissue and towel business.

The company also announced that it will close its particleboard facility in Hope over the next couple months. Approximately 100 employees will be affected by that closure.