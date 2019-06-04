× Nationals Draft Matt Cronin In 4th Round

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–Ever since scouts saw Matt Cronin’s fastball, MLB teams have been salivating at the Razorback reliever. And now the junior knows where he’ll start his pro career.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cronin was drafted in the 4th round with the 123rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

A fire-balling reliever from Navarre, Florida, Cronin set the single season saves record with 14 in his second season. Cronin broke the previous record of 13 held by Colby Suggs with a win in game one of the College World Series finals against Oregon State.

Cronin followed that dominant year up with a 12 save campaign that is still going on.

Matt Cronin W-L SV ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2017) 3-1 1 2.00 18 8 4 12 31 Sophomore (2018) 2-2 14 3.54 48.1 25 19 14 59 Junior (2019) 1-0 12 2.00 27 48 6 14 40

Cronin currently has 27 career saves, and was recently named a 3rd team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper