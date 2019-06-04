Portion Of Arkansas 22 Reopens East Of Barling After Flood Water Recedes

Posted 9:11 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, June 4, 2019

Arkansas River from Van Buren to Barling. (Courtsey of Charles Quinlivan)

BARLING (KFSM) — A section of Arkansas 22 east of Barling is back open after flood waters receded.

Drivers heading east from Barling can now access Central City, Lavaca and Charleston, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

A portion of Arkansas 22 that runs west from Barling to Strozier Lane is also open. However, Arkansas 22 west of Strozier Lane into downtown Fort Smith is still closed, ARDOT said.

Several roads in the River Valley are still closed after historic flooding from the Arkansas River.

For a full list of road closures, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.