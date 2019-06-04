× Super Regional For Hogs Starts Saturday Morning Against Old Miss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will take on Ole Miss on Saturday when the NCAA Super Regional kicks off in Baum-Walker Stadium.

The game begins at 11 a.m., with the second game at 2 p.m. Sunday. If a third game is needed, it will be played Monday at 3 p.m.

The games will be played between the fifth-seed Hogs and 12-seed Ole Miss in the best-of-three series, part of the road to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Game 1 can be seen on ESPN, with Game 2 shown on ESPN U and Game 3, if played, on ESPN2 on Monday.

All reserved and Hog Pen general admission tickets are already sold out. They sold out less than 10 hours after going on sale Monday.

Arkansas (44-17) clinched its spot in its eighth NCAA Super Regional in school history Sunday night (June 2) with a 6-0 shutout of TCU.

A small allotment of general admission tickets in the Hog Pen has been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis starting on Wednesday (June 5). Students are limited to one ticket per person and they will be available online as well as at the Razorback Ticket Office.

Click here to view the NCAA bracket.