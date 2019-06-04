Two Women Wanted In Shoplifting Case At Burlington In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two women they believe shoplifted from a local retailer.

The two women are believed to have shoplifted merchandise over three trips to Burlington Coat Factory in Fort Smith on May 15. The estimated value of the merchandise is $1,200, police said.

The women were able to bypass sensors using a sensor removing tool.

Police said the women were believed to be traveling in a white Dodge Charger or a Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call may be eligible for or a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can also call the Fort Smith Police directly at (479) 709-5100 and ask for the Detective Bureau.