× Allen Becomes Lions’ First MLB Draft Pick As D-II School

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Logan Allen has been a nightmare for opponents during his time at UA-Fort Smith and now he could be problem for professional pitchers as he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Allen, who hit a team best .362 this season, could return to the Lions next season as he just completed his junior season. Allen accounted for 17 extra base hits and drove in 23 runs despite missing 10 games this year. Allen also stole eight bases and struck out just 17 times.

UAFS saw plenty of players go in the draft when it was a junior college but Allen becomes the first Lion selected since they moved up to the Division II level in 2011.

The Lions went 27-19 last season.