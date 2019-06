VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — First responders have rescued a child in Van Buren after he was swept away by flood waters on an access road off of Rena Rd.

Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department said the child, who is about 8 or 9 years old, was swept away under the interstate and came out on Rena Rd.

Police say the boy is alive and has been rescued.

Over two inches of rain fell within an hour, causing roads to flood.

