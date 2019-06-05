WATCH LIVE: Walmart Shareholders Business Meeting

Deputies Arrest Rogers Man Linked To Fayetteville Sex Crimes

Posted 11:48 am, June 5, 2019, by

Abhey Mendoza-Anaya

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Washington County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Rogers man linked to two separate complaints of rape and sexual assault on Dickson Street.

Abhey Mendoza-Anaya, 37, was arrested Wednesday (June 5) in connection with rape, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree battery, theft of property and interference with emergency communication.

Two women told Fayetteville police Mendoza-Anaya tried to rape them after offered them rides on Dickson Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One woman said she was leaving a nightclub on April 6 when Mendoza-Anaya approached her in a yellow Ford Mustang and said he could give her a ride.

She agreed to get in, but was immediately accosted by Mendoza-Anaya, who tried to force himself on her sexually, according to the affidavit.

She said Mendoza-Anaya took her phone and threw her out of the car before speeding off.

About a month later, another woman on Dickson Street said she requested a Lyft and mistakenly got into Mendoza-Anaya’s car.

She said she passed out and awoke to Mendoza-Anaya sexually assaulting her. She said Mendoza-Anaya also tried to climb over the center console but she managed to fight him off.

Fayetteville police matched Mendoza-Anaya to the women’s descriptions and used surveillance video from a nearby business that captured a yellow Ford Mustang in the area around the time of he alleged incidents.

Mendoza-Anaya told police he gave rides to both women, but described one as “super drunk,” adding that one of the encounters was consensual, according to the affidavit.

Mendoza-Anaya was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond a hold for federal court.

He has a hearing July 10 in Washington County Circuit Court.

