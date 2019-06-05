× Family Helping In Search For Fort Worth Hiker Missing Near Mena Since June 1

POLK COUNTY (CBSDFW) — Volunteers and family members are out searching for a Fort Worth hiker missing since June 1.

Joshua McClatchy, 37, was last seen on Saturday on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area southeast of Mena, according to our Dallas/Fort Worth affiliate CBSDFW.

McClatchy called his family and told them he was lost in the Caney Creek area, a mountainous region with several walking and hiking trails.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service began searching for him after searchers found McClatchy’s car at the Buckeye Trailhead. Since then, several volunteers have joined the search, along with rescuers from Arkansas Game & Fish and Arkansas State Parks. They focused Tuesday on the Short Creek area north of the Buckeye Trail.

“We will do whatever it takes to find Mr. McClatchy and get him home to his family. We will continue searching and we will find him. The area we are searching today is extremely tough to negotiate. It’s rocky, it’s steep, and it’s thick,” said Sheriff Scott Sawyer.

Anyone with information can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 394-2511.