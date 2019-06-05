Fort Smith Streets Department Begins Clean Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KFSM) — As floodwaters go down, debris pickup is underway in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Streets Department started cleaning early this morning to help get the community back in order. Crews were out all day removing dirt, debris and sandbags.

"I saw them out here before 8 o`clock and they were here last night until almost 8 o'clock," said resident Debbie Bentley. "I don't know when they sleep but I hope they do soon because they are going to break. They are just wonderful."

Crews started out at Meandering Way and Dallas St. and say they will be working their way west within the next couple of days.

George Allen, Fort Smith Streets and Traffic Control Director says he's proud of his staff and knows they have a long road ahead.

"We were out early trying to get a good start on it," Allen said. "We know that we have our work cut out for us. But we are working at it diligently and we really appreciate the patience the residents have shown."

Three street sweepers began the cleanup process Wednesday (June 5), but Thursday (June 6) dump trucks will be out helping get the larger materials out of resident's way.

"They're good. We appreciate them so so much. They are making this terrible event a little bit easier," Allen said.