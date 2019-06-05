× Garrison Avenue Bridge Now Fully Open, But Part Of U.S. 64 EB In Oklahoma Still Closed

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Garrison Avenue Bridge is now fully open.

The bridge opened fully early Wednesday (June 5) after a portion of U.S. 64 in Oklahoma from U.S. 64D east reopened. The short stretch allowed eastbound travelers to access the Garrison Avenue Bridge once again.

However, U.S. 64 eastbound remains closed in Oklahoma from Interstate 40 to U.S. 64D, limiting access to the Fort Smith bridge. There was no word on when that stretch, which has been underwater for more than a week, would reopen.

The westbound lanes of the Garrison Avenue Bridge and U.S. 64 in Oklahoma opened Tuesday (June 4).

The bridge had been closed since May 26 after floodwaters from the Arkansas River flooded U.S. 64 and 64D on the Oklahoma side, cutting off access. The bridge was opened for pedestrians only, who were allowed to walk the streets of the bridge and observe the flooding.

Danny Straessle, spokesman for ArDOT, says residents can no longer walk in the streets on Garrison Ave. Bridge, but the sidewalks are opened to foot traffic.