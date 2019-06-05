‘Moffett Cat’ Rescued From Flood Waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — Thanks to one group who traveled hundreds of miles, a stranded cat was saved from flood water Saturday (June 1) after going nearly a week without food or water.

Guardians of Rescue is based out of New York and traveled across the county to the River Valley to help rescue pets who might have been left behind after the flood waters began to rise.

The group heard there were animals in need in our area so they didn't hesitate to help.

Last week, their team rescued multiple cats, dogs and birds from the flood waters. On Saturday, they rescued a cat that was stuck near Moffett, which had been there for almost a week.

"Local law enforcement has their hands full with human rescue and there’s a lot of animals still just left out there," said John Marshall, Director of Field Operations for Guardians of Rescue.

Now that the "Moffett cat" has been saved, it will go to Jen's Cat Rescue in Fort Smith where it will receive medical attention and hopefully find a new, permanent home.

The group says they plan to head to Little Rock within the next few days to help in any way they can to ensure no pet gets left behind.