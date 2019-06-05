Moffett School Holding Book Drive After Almost All Books Are Destroyed In Flood

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — The small town of Moffett was one of the hardest hit areas on the Oklahoma side of the Arkansas River as it flooded.

After a mandatory evacuation forced everyone out of the town nearly two weeks ago, receding waters are allowing some to finally able to see the damage left behind.

Some areas saw waters over six feet high, including the school.

School officials say almost all of their books were lost during the historic flood. That’s why they are starting a book drive. They will accept new and gently used books.

If you would like to ship the books you can do so to P.O. Box 180 Moffett, Ok. 74946. You can also drop off books at “Bookish” at 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith or at Roland Family Dental and Braces.

Click here for more information on the book drive.