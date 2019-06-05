Popular Fort Smith Journalist Linda Seubold Dies At 76

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Long-time journalist and co-founder and editor of Entertainment Fort Smith Magazine Linda Seubold has died at the age of 76.

The former award-winning columnist and news reporter for the Southwest Times Record passed away Wednesday, June 5 at an area hospital surrounded by her family.

Seubold was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012 but survived seven more years.

In a press release, Entertainment Fort Smith Magazine wrote, “Her unflagging optimism and enthusiasm for this city and region and the merit of its cultural community and its residents led her many loyal readers to think of her as a friend. She made many personal friends through her roles as a reporter, columnist and publisher.”

Seubold became a Fort Smith native after her father, a Methodist minister, moved their family to the River Valley.

After graduating from Fort Smith High School, Seubold attended Fort Smith Junior College before marrying Frank Seubold. Together they had five children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

According to the press release, “In her newspaper and magazine columns, Seubold was an upbeat, consistent cheerleader for efforts such as the Riverfront Blues Festival and the U.S. Marshals Museum. She wrote many inches about local musicians. local culture and diverse individuals who contribute to the betterment of Fort Smith. Personally and professionally, Linda had a consistently positive influence on her hometown. Those who read her columns know that Linda was both “Offbeat” and ‘Hot Stuff’.”

The magazine says it will continue publication.