Razorbacks Reflect On Getting Drafted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - A moment that was once a dream has now transformed into a reality for six Razorback baseball players.

"When it was just called, kind of a moment of relief and happy for it to be over," Nationals draftee Matt Cronin described.

"That's what I've been doing my whole life is baseball," Rockies draftee Jacob Kostyshock added.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," mentioned Dominic Fletcher - the first Arkansas player to hear his named called as the 75th overall pick to the Diamondbacks.

In just the first two days of the MLB Draft, a handful of Diamond Hogs have solidified their future as professional athletes.

"It just shows the depth of this team and how well-rounded we are having a bunch of pitchers and a few position guys getting drafted. I'm sure a few more to come today," Cronin said of the Razorback's talent.

"We had two go the first night and four yesterday and guys that have battled different things whether it's just getting on the field, injuries, waiting their turn, just happy for those guys," Coach Van Horn said of his drafted players. "They can just relax and play ball this weekend."

Wherever their journeys take them, nothing will change that it started at Arkansas.

"I'm happy with it," said ace Isaiah Campbell. "God has a plan for me and He wanted me with the Mariners. They're in a rebuilding process. I actually know two of their pitching coordinators so I'm happy with the fit and I'm ready to be a Mariner after the season is over."

"It was awesome hearing my name and celebrating a little bit and looking up and Zay's right after me," Fletcher said when Campbel went 76th overall. "It was a pretty cool experience right there."

"I was pretty excited. I've been working for it since I was a little kid," Kostyshock explained. "To hear my name finally called on MLB.com is pretty cool."

Through years of growth, dedication, and go-getter attitudes, the process of making it to the big leagues is that much closer.

"Last year, I would've told you this is the world I want to be in. Now that I'm in this world and have had the success I've had this year, I can't tell you how blessed I feel to now play at the next level," Tigers draftee Jack Kenley said. "It's always been the main goal in the back of my mind since I was little bitty. The fact that I now have that opportunity is something that's truly special and I'm really thankful."

"It was surreal. You dream of this as a little kid. You know as soon as you start playing a little summer ball, travel ball as a little kid, you look up and you're like oh I want to be drafted. I want to get drafted," Cody Scroggins said after being drafted to the Red Sox. "My dream came true yesterday and it's been surreal ever since."