With the 2019 Walmart Shareholders’ Meeting underway in Northwest Arkansas, Jack Links Beef Jerky brought in Sasquatch by skydiving into the Washington County Fairgrounds. 5NEWS was invited to participate in the jump as well. Meteorologist Matt Standridge jumped tandem with the Patriot Parachute Team. This jump is part of Jack Links’ Feed Your Wild Side campaign.

Everyone jumped at 10,000 feet. Freefalling lasted 45 seconds while gliding with parachute lasted another three to four minutes.

