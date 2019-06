SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Siloam Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects accused of attacking a person and stealing their wallet.

Police said two men repeateldy struck a victim in the head on May 25 then robbed them an fled.

Anyone iwth more ifnormation is surged to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or contact them via email at tips@siloamsprings.com.