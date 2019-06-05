Two Bridges Eastbound On U.S. 64 Near Roland Damaged By Flood Water

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of two bridges on U.S. 64 are closed due to flood-related damage.

The eastbound bridge lanes are closed on Highway 64 from Roland to the Arkansas border.

ODOT Spokesperson Kenna Mitchell says crews are working to repair the bridges. A detour will stay in place to eastbound I-40 for the foreseeable future.

Several roads around the area remained closed due to high water or damage from the floods. Those wishing to check on road conditions can check idrivearkansas.com or the Oklahoma Road Conditions Map.