Tyson Foods To Donate Three More Truckloads Of Protein To River Valley Flood Victims

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Tyson Foods will be donating an additional 100,000 pounds of protein to help victims affected by flood waters in the River Valley.

As part of the company’s “Meals that Matter” program, three more truckloads of food will be distributed to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations on Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m.

This comes after the company donated two truckloads last week, totaling about 80 tons.

Partner agencies of the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock and the River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith are eligible to pick-up free product on Friday at the former Harps Food Store parking lot in Dardanelle. Tyson Foods team members have volunteered to unload and distribute product to the receiving agencies.