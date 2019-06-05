WATCH LIVE: Wages, Executive Pay Among Considerations As Walmart Shareholders Business Meeting Begins

ROGERS (KFSM) — Walmart Shareholders kicked off Wednesday morning with the formal business and shareholders meeting.

The meeting took place at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers at 10:30 a.m. and was streamed live through several venues, including YouTube.

Several executives were expected to speak about the company’s performance over the past year, and several proposals were up for consideration by the shareholders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was among the attendees to demand that Walmart raise its employees’ average page to a “living wage” of $15 an hour, as well as allowing hourly workers to have a representative on the board. Both ideas have been opposed by Walmart.

The meeting began with President and CEO Doug McMillon defending Walmart’s policies on wages, diversity and inclusion.

“We’ve invested in our associates with higher pay, training and education, in new technology for our associates, in lower prices for our customers and our ecommerce business to ensure our future,” McMillon said. He said the investments “hurt” earnings for years, but that the decisions are working, citing growing sales in the last few years.

McMillon said the company had moved up starting wages for associates by 50 percent in the last four years.

“In fact, over the last four years, we’ve invested an incremental $4.5 billion in pay beyond our traditional annual wage increases for our U.S. store and club associates,” he said.

McMillon called on Congress to increase the national living wage, which he said was “lagging behind.”

“It’s time for Congress to put a thoughtful plan in place to increase the minimum wage,” he said.

McMillon also touched on the company’s sustainability initiatives and its philanthropy.

“We’re not perfect, but together we’re listening, we’re learning, we’re changing,” he said. “This is a company you can be proud to invest in.”

Rachel Brand, executive vice president of Global Governance and Corporate Secretary, took the podium to introduce the six proposals up for vote during the meeting.

The fourth proposal, the first from shareholders, came from Roxanne Curtis of “United for Respect.” The proposal asked Walmart to strengthen the company’s sexual harassment policy. She said 1,000 women were surveyed by the group, and 48 percent said they had been harassed.

Brand said they didn’t support the proposal, but they had “policies in place” to help prevent and address sexual harassment within the company and its stores.

Sanders then stood to propose that Walmart increase its minimum wage for hourly employees to $15 an hour.

Sanders said that Walmart paid “starvation wages” to some of its employees, and that many had to rely on government programs, such as SNAP benefits.

“Frankly, the American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this country,” he said. “They are also outraged by grotesque level of income and wealth inequality in America, as demonstrated by the CEO of Walmart making 1,000 times more than the average Walmart employee.”

He also said workers should be allowed to have a seat on the board.

With adoption of the proposal, Sanders said, “Walmart can strike a blow against corporate greed and a grotesque level of income and wealth inequality that exists in this country.”

Brand said Walmart didn’t support the proposal, but that McMillon had touched on “the importance of listening to and investing in our associates.”

The informal results of the proposal votes would be available later today (June 5) and the formal results would be filed with the SEC, Brand said.

Greg Penner, Chairman of the Board, concluded the meeting by stating that Walmart was doing its part to change and adapt to help the country and the economy, including hiring more veterans than any other company and offering debt-free college benefits to high school and college workers and offering $1 a day college education benefits.

“Our associates are doing an incredible job, and we will continue to invest in them,” he said.

You can see the meeting in the video above.