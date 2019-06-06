Arkansas Board Confirms First Secretary Of Corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Corrections has unanimously confirmed the state’s first secretary of corrections.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the seven-member board chose Wendy Kelley on Wednesday.

Kelley has led the Department of Correction since 2015, overseeing a prison system that has been plagued with violence.

The Parole Board and the Department of Community Correction are now merged into the Department of Correction under Kelley’s control. Her annual salary is expected to increase from $155,000 to $158,000.

The Cabinet position is one of 15 created following a state government reorganization in April. The law cuts the number of agencies answering directly to Gov. Asa Hutchinson from 42.

The new secretaries will begin work July 1.