Cat Rescued From Flood Waters Near Moffett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) —Thanks to one group that traveled hundreds of miles to try to rescue some of the animals stranded by the historic flooding, one cat was saved from the flood waters after going nearly a week without food or water.

Guardians of Rescue is based out of New York and when they heard that there were animals in our area that needed help, they didn't hesitate to make the trip.

Last week, the group rescued multiple cats, dogs and birds from the flood waters.

On Saturday (June 1) the group rescued a cat that was stuck in the flood waters.

"Local law enforcement has their hands full with human rescue and there’s a lot of animals still just left out there," said Guardians of Rescue Director of Field Operations John Marshall.

Now that the cat has been rescued, it will go to Jen's Cat Rescue in Fort Smith where it will receive medical attention and hopefully find a new, permanent home.

Guardians of Rescue say they plan to head to Little Rock to help in any way they can.