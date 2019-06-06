City Of Conway Issues Evacuation For Residents In Lollie Levee Area

Posted 9:39 pm, June 6, 2019, by

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — The City of Conway says that the Fire Department and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended the evacuation of all residents in the Lollie Bottoms area.

Conway reminds residents that the evacuation is only for residents in the Lollie Bottoms area.

 

