Corps Of Engineers Reopen Swim Beaches On Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Swim beaches that were previously closed after a higher than acceptable level of E. Coli was found in the water on Beaver Lake have been reopened to the public

The U.S. Corps of Engineers along with the Beaver Lake Project Office has reopened the swim beaches at Hickory Creek Park, Prairie Creek Park and the Rocky Branch camping area.

The Horseshoe Bend day use area still remains closed due to high water.

Two acceptable water samples from each beach are required by the Health Department prior to reopening a swim beach.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake call 479-636-1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recreation information can be found online, on Facebook and on Twitter.