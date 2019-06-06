Deputies Looking For Sebastian County Man Missing For Almost A Week

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report Wednesday (June 5) for a man who was last seen about five days prior.

Family members say, Keith D. Hamby, 55 has been missing for almost a week.

Police say Hamby’s car was found abandoned off of Highway 253 in the Greenwood area. They have no leads on his whereabouts or what he was last seen wearing.

Hamby is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown to balding hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 479-783-1051.