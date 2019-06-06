× Ezell Named Academic All-America Team Member of the Year

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas graduate senior Trevor Ezell is this year’s Google Cloud Division I Baseball Academic All-America Team Member of the Year it was announced Thursday by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Ezell, who also earned First Team Academic All-America honors, is the first Academic All-American from the baseball team since Zack Cox in 2010 and third baseball player all time (Allen Williams, 1992). The team member of the year award is the first such honor for baseball in its history and Ezell is the second Arkansas student-athlete all time to win the award, following Andriena Byrd from the Women’s Track and Field Team in the 2001-02 season.

Ezell carries a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a graduate student in operations management. He received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from SE Missouri State, where he spent the previous four years before coming to Arkansas for the 2019 season. Ezell was also a Google Cloud Academic All-America Third Team selection in 2016 as a sophomore for the Redhawks.

Ezell is a native of Bryant, Arkansas and was named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive Team this season, playing in 61 games at either first base or second base. This year was Ezell’s first playing at first base, where he made 55 starts and hit .323 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 RBIs. He also hit .256 in conference play and only made three errors all year for a .994 fielding percentage.

Over his five-year college career, Ezell has started all 242 games he’s played in and has 326 hits, which ranks fifth-most among all players in the nation. This year, Ezell has led all Razorbacks with 19 stolen bases, the fourth time in his career he’s stolen 10 or more in a season. His 19 swipes is also the most by a Hog player in one season since Andrew Benintendi had 24 in the 2015 season