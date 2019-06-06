Fayetteville Man Faces Voyeurism, Harassment Charges After DNA Match

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — After matching his DNA to the scene, police have arrested a Fayetteville man who reportedly broke into a woman’s home and masturbated over her while she slept.

Donald Wilson, 31, was arrested Wednesday (June 5) in connection with misdemeanor harassment and voyeurism, a Class D felony.

The woman said she woke up in the early morning on July 11, 2018, after she felt a “warm substance” on her chest, according to an arrest report.

She said she noticed Wilson run to the bathroom before leaving the apartment. She believes he also took a picture of her before leaving.

Police determined Wilson could be a suspect and confronted him about the incident. He admitted going into the woman’s home but denied any sexual contact. He also admitted to taking a photo of her and allowed police to take a DNA sample.

The state Crime Lab in Little Rock matched Wilson’s DNA with the semen found at the scene.

Wilson was being held Thursday (June 6) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. He has a hearing June 28 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.