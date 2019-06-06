× Fort Smith Man Gets Prison Time For Social Security Fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $70,000 in restitution for stealing from Social Security.

Carl Smith, 43, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court to one count of making a false statement.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office said Smith embezzled $72,946 in Social Security benefits.

“I will not tolerate individuals who commit fraudulent activities to steal from taxpayers,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“Investigators in my office work closely with federal authorities to crack down and punish criminals who receive Social Security benefits based on deception and deceit.”

Law enforcement officers from the Arkansas Cooperative Disability Investigation (CDI) Unit conducted the investigation.

The CDI Unit is a cooperative effort supported by the Social Security Administration, Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG), the Arkansas Attorney General and Arkansas’s Disability Determination for Social Security Administration (DDSSA).

The mission of the CDI Unit is to combat fraud by investigating questionable statements and activities of claimants, medical providers, interpreters or other service providers who facilitate or promote disability fraud, according to Rutledge.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Carly Marshall from the Western District of Arkansas.