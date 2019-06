GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are needing help finding a teen who went missing from Gentry.

Police say Naomi Brinkley is 16 years old, 5 foot 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has blue eyes and has short red hair that has also been dyed dark.

Police say she may be an endangered runaway.

If you have any information on Naomi’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Winn with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532 Dana.winn@bentoncountyar.gov