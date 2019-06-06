Good Samaritans Rescue Toddler After Father Threatens To Harm Child, Self

OSWEGO, Ill. — Two good Samaritans stepped in to stop an Illinois man who was threatening to harm himself and his child Tuesday afternoon.

John Farenzena and Richard Cameron were working in Oswego in the 100 block of Oaklawn Avenue around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday when they heard a woman screaming, “Save my baby.”

Police said 28-year-old Dylan Traynor was trying to leave his home with his toddler and was threatening to harm himself and the child. Cameron said he saw the man running out without a shirt and had the child in his arms.

“The kid was floppin’ around like a rag doll, he was so rough with her,” Farenzena said.

The two workers grabbed a bat and a hammer as Traynor tried to leave the home in his car with the child.

The two were able to block his car until police arrived. They said at one point, Traynor tried to run them over.

Oswego police arrived and took Traynor into custody. Farenzena said police had to wrestle the child from Traynor’s arms and break the car window.

“Just the amount of professionalism and restraint the officers showed in being able to save that baby, they’re the real heroes,” Farenzena said.

Traynor was charged with four counts of domestic battery, one count of endangering the life of a child, and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The child was unharmed.

Oswego police said they’re going to officially recognize Farenzena and Cameron for their brave actions.