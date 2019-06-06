× Harper Leaving Mena After Six Seasons For Coweta

MENA (KFSM) – Tim Harper took over the Mena Bearcats in 2013 and had them playing for a state championship the very next season but after six years on the job, he’s heading to Oklahoma.

Harper has been named the new head coach at Coweta pending school board approval. The move was first reported by the Tulsa World.

Mena went 8-4 in 2018 before being bounced in the second round of the 4A playoffs by Shiloh Christian. Harper went 37-32 in his six seasons with the Bearcats, including a 5-4 mark in the postseason. For his career, Harper has a 130-106-1 record.

The Bearcats open the 2019 season at De Queen on Aug. 30 and then opens conference play against Ozark on Sept. 27. Mena finished in a tied for second in the 4A-4 last season.